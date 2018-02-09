Eight really romantic local (or nearby) destinations for a cheeky Valentine's Day getaway.

Chocolate melts and flowers die, but a holiday lasts forever… or at least the memories do. Some of them.

Pop the champagne and whisk your significant other away for a Valentine’s Day to remember with Skyscanner Australia’s selection of loved up weekend getaways!

Best nature holidays.

1. Uluru – Northern Territory

Unplug and unwind amongst ancient, breathtaking landscapes only found deep in the heart of the Northern Territory.

This Valentine’s Day getaway coincides with artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation at Uluru, where 50,000 solar-powered stems light up the surrounding bushland – romantic nightfall views guaranteed! Then, sleep beneath the stars as Australia’s most iconic landmark looms overhead at the luxurious Longitude 131.

The hotel has spared no expense with high-end dining, plush furnishings and unspoiled views of the sun setting and rising against Uluru.

2. Jervis Bay – New South Wales

If your perfect getaway involves roasting marshmallows over a campfire before retreating to a luxury safari tent – none of which you had to set up – this glamping holiday just might be for you!

Nestled between the gums in Jervis Bay, Paperback Camp is situated an easy two hour drive south of Sydney. The resort tents are kitted out with all the fixings – linen bed sheets and freestanding bath included!

Dine at their treetop restaurant and cuddle up beneath the stars with all the privacy of your own bush hideaway.

3. Byron Bay – New South Wales

Today was…. A post shared by Sarah Mae (@sarah.maeee) on Nov 16, 2016 at 2:03am PST

With dreamy beaches, showstopper sunsets and a laid back atmosphere, Byron Bay is a proposal waiting to happen.

Brunch at Bayleaf, explore hidden waterfalls, and luxe it up at The Byron at Byron resort. While the town is hardly short of five-star establishments, this one boasts an infinity pool and is slightly removed from Byron itself.

Set against lush rainforest and just a short walk from Tallows Beach, you couldn’t pick a better spot for quiet twilight strolls.

Best ‘culture’ holiday.

4. Hobart – Tasmania

Can a museum featuring a digestive system double as a loved-up Valentine’s Day getaway? When it comes to MONA, the answer is definitely yes. Aside from being one of the world’s most unusual and visually arresting museums, it has also mastered the art of romance.

It’s home to a winery, restaurants that show off homegrown, world-class Tasmanian produce, and the exclusive MONA Pavilions. The eight modernist apartments are unique in design and offer unparalleled panoramas of the Derwent.

A night’s stay will allow you to indulge in all of the above, with complimentary museum access thrown in to sweeten the deal.