Every juicy detail about the world's most expensive divorce.

Content warning: This post contains more money than any of us are ever going to make.

The world’s most expensive divorce is happening right now and it’s enough to make your piggy bank squeal a little.

Roman Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea F.C and all round rich guy, is divorcing his third wife, Dasha Zhukova, after 10 years of marriage.

36-year-old Zhukova is a magazine editor, and married Abramovich in secret in 2007. They have two children together.

The couple own a total of 16 houses across London, Moscow, the Caribbean, Colorado and the South of France (like you do) as well as a fleet of personal jets, private islands, and yachts.