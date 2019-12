By MAMAMIA ROGUE

New Zealand has developed a campaign designed to discourage parents from driving while high.

The ad shows three kids sitting in a car, imitating how their fathers act while driving ‘blazed‘.

And despite tackling a very serious issue, the ad is kind of hilarious. Really hilarious. Why?

Lines like this: “Whin my ded’s blazed he drives smooth ezz, like thus.”

Chick et out, bro.

