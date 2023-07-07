'Crude and cruel.' The Robodebt report has been released. Here are 3 things we've learned.

Five years after Robodebt's launch, the royal commission report into the "cruel" scheme has been handed down.

Royal commissioner Catherine Holmes handed the 990-page report containing 57 recommendations to Governor-General David Hurley on Friday.

The former coalition government launched the Robodebt scheme to "detect, investigate and deter suspected welfare fraud and non-compliance" in mid-2015 in an effort to save billions of dollars.

The scheme issued debt notices to people identified through a process called income averaging, which compared reported incomes with tax office data.

More than $750 million was wrongfully recovered from 381,000 people under the scheme, which was ruled unlawful by the Federal Court in 2019.

Victims told the royal commission of their trauma and fear as they received notices and debt collectors made contact.

Here's what we've learnt from the report so far.

1. Robodebt figures to face prosecution.

The report recommended senior figures behind Robodebt be prosecuted over their roles in the troubled program.

The report included a "sealed chapter" that is not part of the bound report, which "recommends referrals of individuals for civil and criminal prosecution".

The report did not reveal any names.

The commissioner also referred parts of her report to the Australian Public Service Commission, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the president of the Law Society of the ACT and the Australian Federal Police.

"It is remarkable how little interest there seems to have been in ensuring the scheme's legality, how rushed its implementation was, how little thought was given to how it would affect welfare recipients and the lengths to which public servants were prepared to go to oblige ministers on a quest for savings," Holmes wrote.

"Truly dismaying was the revelation of dishonesty and collusion to prevent the scheme's lack of legal foundation coming to light."