One night Robert Wagner’s young son crawled out of bed and saw his father murdering someone.

“I didn’t know if I was seeing the right thing at the time,” the now 21-year-old explained.

The toddler had crawled in on his serial killer father torturing and killing one of his victims.

“When my father caught me in the room he put me back into my cot.

“That’s why my mind is a little bit screwed like it is today… I’ve seen stuff that people don’t want to dream about.”

The man was four when he discovered the name of his father, but he did not fully understand who he was until his tween years.

Between 1992 and 1999, the man’s father Robert Wagner – alongside John Bunting, James Vlassakis and Mark Haydon – murdered 11 people, eight of whom were dismembered and disposed of in barrels of acid in Snowtown, in South Australia’s mid-north.

The victims, mostly from South Australia and the Northern Territory, were murdered in truly disturbing ways – and tortured with items such as an electric shock machine, hand and thumb cuffs, pliers and hammers.

Known as the Snowtown murders, the crimes are some of the most gruesome ever committed in Australia.