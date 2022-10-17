In 2003, Rob Mills and Courtney Act competed on Australian Idol. One night, they had an "orgy".

Millsy, an uncertified icon of Australian pop culture, has some news to share.
It's not particularly timely – in fact, it's about something that happened over 19 years ago. But that hasn't stopped absolutely everyone dropping whatever they were doing to ask the question: What exactly happened in 2003?
Watch: Rob Mills sings You Don't Treat Me No Good on Australian Idol. Post continues after video.
You see, Rob Mills has released a memoir called Putting On A Show, and with it, he's sharing some details of his party days and the antics that occurred around his season of Australian Idol.