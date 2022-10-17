In 2003, Rob Mills and Courtney Act competed on Australian Idol. One night, they had an "orgy".

Mills is currently engaged to Georgie Tunny who is a frequent host on The Project – but beyond this relationship (and his brief encounter with Paris Hilton), there's not much we know about his romantic life.

However, in his book it seems this topic is explored quite heavily – particularly during his launch into the spotlight in the early noughties.

“There were subsequent times when, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, I had flings with gay friends and sometimes strangers,” Mills shares in an extract.

His nights out and drug use are things he's spoken about before, sharing with Now To Love that before Australian Idol he was never much of a partier.

"In my own head, I was a really hard worker. I worked five days a week and then four nights a week in the band, so I never really went out partying. It was only on Idol that I went out partying. It was the first time I'd been on a plane. It was the first time I'd been let off the leash."

It was after Idol that Mills first dabbled with drugs too – sharing that his inability to say 'no' saw him sampling more than he ever thought he would.

"I am saying on the record as a [now] 33-year-old guy, I am completely against recreational drugs, but cocaine is a hell of a drug," Mills shared on Em Rusciano's podcast, Deeply Shallow.

"I was 21, and I had never been out of Melbourne. I think my longest trip was a caravan trip... I did everything [drugs]... I am a 'yes' person."

Rob Mills. Image: Getty.