Within hours, 4 Riverdale stars were accused of sexual assault. Then an accuser backflipped.

The following deals with allegations of sexual assault, which may be triggering for some readers.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Australian time, an otherwise empty Twitter account posted a four-tweet thread detailing sexual assault allegations against Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse.

The user, identified only as Victoria, claimed the incident occurred at party in 2013, when the now 27-year-old was attending NYU.

"I never told anyone because who would believe me over a rich Disney star," the thread concluded.

Roughly five hours later, another empty account under the name Tasha, tweeted allegations of sexual harassment against Sprouse's co-star, Lili Reinhart.

Others accusing Riverdale's KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan also appeared.

In at least three of these instances, the account had no profile picture, no prior tweets or likes, and the handle was a woman's first name followed by eight digits.

A little over an hour after the allegations against Reinhart were tweeted, another message was posted to the thread:

"Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa didn't do jack s**t. You will believe anything."

"It's incredibly destructive to falsely accuse people of sexual assault."

Sprouse, Reinhart and Morgan have defended themselves against the allegations, which they have declared to be entirely baseless. Apa is yet to comment.

In a Twitter statement, Sprouse said he'd been "falsely accused" and would work to "get to the root" of the claims.

At least one of the accounts used to make the allegations has been suspended by Twitter and another no longer exists.

"False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault," Sprouse wrote. "Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me."

Re-tweeting Sprouse's message, Reinhart added, "I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was specifically to create false stories about me and my cast.

"I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are...brave enough to come forward with the truth."