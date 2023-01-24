'Everyone was letting loose': We finally know the story behind Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's 'throuple' kiss.

Remember that time, from about mid-2020 to mid-2021, when it felt like every celebrity on earth was in Australia making a film?
What a time.
We had news of Zac Efron dating a Byron Bay cafe worker, Matt Damon doing interviews live from the TAB and Kate Walsh hitting the beaches of Perth. But by far the most ~scandalous~ headline to come out of that time surrounded the filming of Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder (but sadly, did not include Chris Hemsworth).
In May 2021, paparazzi images showed Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora and her now-husband, Thor director Taika Waititi, getting cosy on a Sydney balcony. There were kisses and cuddling, and it gave us all violent flashbacks to our own drunken hookups.
Very quickly however, speculation turned to a possible 'throuple' between the trio.
A couple of months later, Waititi told the Sydney Morning Herald he wasn't upset by the images going public, even though it caused a stream of rumours including that he was 'reprimanded' by Marvel bosses.