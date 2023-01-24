'Everyone was letting loose': We finally know the story behind Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's 'throuple' kiss.

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he said.

Except, well, that's not true is it? The interest is forever.

Speculation has followed Ora and Waititi's relationship, including their secret 2022 wedding, ever since those images made their way onto a Daily Mail homepage.

Now, in an interview for GQ, Ora has spoken about it for the first time.

"I just chose to not acknowledge that because it's ridiculous," she said of the 'throuple' discussion.

"I think when some things are so absurd, and it's hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it. I've taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don't want to put energy towards something that's nonexistent."

The now infamous photos were essentially just drunken fun, she said.

"Have you ever been in a situation where you've had a lot of drinks and everyone's your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, 'I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I've got no idea who they are?'" she asked.

(Yes, women's bathrooms become the friendliest place on earth when everyone's had a couple of drinks.)

"Literally – that was just a bunch of friends having a good time," Ora continued.

"They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own."