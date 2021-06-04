"I felt violated." The interview that traumatised Ricky Martin.

In the early 2000s, Ricky Martin's single, 'Livin' la Vida Loca', exploded internationally.

From the United States to the United Kingdom, the dancefloor anthem topped the charts worldwide, leading the Puerto Rican singer to become one of the first Latin artists to break into the American music industry.

But as Martin's star power grew internationally, the singer's personal life became a constant subject of interest in the media.

In fact, Martin began facing repeated questioning about his sexuality.

Ricky Martin opens up about his Barbara Walters interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.



Video via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In one interview in 2000 with US journalist Barbara Walters, Martin was asked to "stop [the] rumours" about his sexuality.

"You could stop these rumours," Walters said. "You could say, 'Yes I am gay, or no I’m not.'"

Martin responded: "I just don’t feel like it."

It would be 10 years before Martin came out to the world.

But he hasn't forgotten the endless questioning that he faced at the height of his fame.

Speaking to People this week, Martin shared that he struggled after his interview with Walters.

"When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid," he shared.

"There’s a little PTSD with that."