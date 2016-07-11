Ricki-Lee Coulter just got the ultimate low-fuss hair colour.

No big deal, but we went with Ricki-Lee Coulter to the hair salon over the weekend.*

Okay, so that might be a teeny tiny white lie. ‘We’ really means us and the thousands of other people who follow the singer on Snapchat, after she snapped her way through her visit to West Hollywood hair salon Fabian.

After describing the state of her hair as “feral” the other week, Coulter wanted a little freshening up.

While the 30-year-old kept her shoulder-length hair, save for a little trim, it was her colour update that had us intrigued. (Post continues after gallery.)

Ricki Lee at the hair salon.

Ricki-Lee at the salon Image: Snapchat