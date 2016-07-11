beauty

Ricki-Lee Coulter just got the ultimate low-fuss hair colour.

No big deal, but we went with Ricki-Lee Coulter to the hair salon over the weekend.*

Okay, so that might be a teeny tiny white lie. ‘We’ really means us and the thousands of other people who follow the singer on Snapchat, after she snapped her way through her visit to West Hollywood hair salon Fabian.

After describing the state of her hair as “feral” the other week, Coulter wanted a little freshening up.

While the 30-year-old kept her shoulder-length hair, save for a little trim, it was her colour update that had us intrigued. (Post continues after gallery.)

Ricki Lee at the hair salon.

Ricki-Lee at the salonImage: Snapchat
Ricki-Lee at the salonImage: Snapchat
Ricki-Lee at the salonImage: Snapchat
Ricki-Lee at the salonImage: Snapchat
Ricki-Lee at the salonImage: Snapchat
Wanting a lighter colour than her existing milk-chocolate-with-caramel swirls hair (can you tell we’re slightly hungry?), Coulter skipped the obvious ombre or balayage for something even better – babylights.

Subtle, natural-looking and low-fuss, the technique is already a favourite of the likes of Miranda Kerr and Jessica Alba.

The difference? It’s better looking and longer lasting than the alternatives, meaning a longer gap between touch up appointments.

Ready for the weekend! Fresh colour! ???????????????????????? Thank you @themrfabes ????????????

A photo posted by R I C K I – L E E (@therickilee) on Jul 8, 2016 at 10:11pm PDT

“Babylights are delicate shimmers of colour which create subtle but beautiful variations on the client’s natural base,” Edwards and Co stylist Melvin Royce Lane previously told Mamamia.

“They’re low maintenance and only need to be touched up every eight or 10 weeks compared to the usual six. Clients love it because they can stretch out their appointments and in between their visits in the salon their hair looks glossy and healthy.”
Sounds good to us.
Watch: Kate Middleton’s hair stylist Richard Ward shares his blowdrying secrets. Post continues after video.

Jesinta Campbell.

Aussie model and new face of Olay Jesinta Campbell was also feeling a change. The singer shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her hair update on Snapchat, before posting the final results at a shoot on Instagram.

The 24-year-old was given a slightly shorter, choppier layered ‘do by celebrity stylist Renya Xydis from Sydney’s Valonz salon.

And that colour… from the looks of it, Campbell’s highlights have been pushed up a notch with some lighter, creamy touch ups.

Who said winter was all about dark hair?

Maisie Williams

Keen to make the most of her downtime now Game of Thrones is over (for the year - don't worry!), actress Maisie Williams has said goodbye to her brunette hair for something much, much darker.

Sneezing panda Makeup by @ewtmakeup Hair by @nevillesalon Styling by @harrietbyczok Birthed by Hilary

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jul 7, 2016 at 4:19am PDT

Is it black? Is it blue?

Either way, we think even Arya Stark would approve of this one.

A girl has no name, and new hair. Image: Getty

What hair changes are you currently contemplating?

Featured image: Instagram/@therickilee

