"I promise you'll start to hate it less." Ricki Lee's encouraging message for anyone who's new to exercise.

Image via Facebook/@THErickilee
With the New Year approaching, many of us have fitness-based goals in mind. Yet for those of us who aren’t natural-born gym lovers, even the thought of joining one can feel a little overwhelming.
Thankfully, we have a personal cheerleader in the form of Ricki-Lee Coulter, who shared some sound advice for those who are starting to exercise from scratch.
In a Facebook post she shared over the weekend, the pop star explained she’s had “a little bit of time off” from her fitness routine due to some injuries — and admitted she’s been surprised by how quickly she lost her strength and endurance.
“It’s like I’m starting all over again. I forgot what this felt like, and I know so many of you go through this when you first start working out. You feel weak and lethargic and you have no energy and everything is just SO hard,” the 30-year-old wrote.
Looking for a fun way to get fit? Check out Mamamia TV’s intro to boxilates. (Post continues after video.)