Wait, people are now getting procedures to... add bumps on their noses?

People are now getting nose jobs to put bumps on their noses.

I’ve waited a long time for this day. When I was a teen, I’m pretty sure I broke my nose while messing around with a friend at swimming training one afternoon. There was no blood, but it hurt like a mother, and I’ve had a small bump on my nose ever since, which I’ve been a little self-conscious about. Well, not anymore!

Yep, apparently smooth, streamlined noses are out, with the latest trend being bumps. Lovely little lumps… The Black Eyed Peas were so ahead of their time.

According to US-based plastic surgeon Dr Alexander Rivkin, people have been flocking to him to get what he’s calling a “reverse nose job”, and they’re paying upwards of $3000. Remind me to thank my friend Ethan for giving it to me for free…

Dr Rivkin has apparently seen around 200 people, all asking for a bump to be added to their noses.

According to Dr Rivkin, many of his patients had previously had nose jobs, only to later decide they were too “perfect” looking.