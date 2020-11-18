'I need to talk about the supposed "new rules" for bringing kids to restaurants.'

Before COVID-19 struck, every Sunday my husband would take our toddler out for breakfast to our local café where she loved ordering Shakshuka and orange juice, accompanied by a complimentary marshmallow or two.

They would chat to the patrons nearby, pat the doggies and spend time together.

Where was I? Well, having a much needed sleep-in.



During maternity leave with my first, I spent a lot of time in cafés - meeting up with other mums for coffee or lunch whilst our babies slept in the pram, or on my own with the baby when I felt I just needed to get out of the house.

I was always welcomed and enjoyed the adult conversation, civility and change of scene in the endless Groundhog Day that is looking after a new baby.

I missed that dearly this year given my second baby was born in March just before the first lockdown.

Then, as Melbournians, we went into a second lockdown. So as soon as the restrictions were relaxed, we were out and about with the kids, enjoying eating meals at restaurants and meeting up with friends.

