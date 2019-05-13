To everyone who says "rent money is dead money". F*ck off. 

People who tell you that rent money is dead money often fall into (at least) one of five categories.

They’re currently living at home. With their parents. For free.

Those same parents still pay their phone bill and gifted them a car for their 18th birthday.

They have $100,000 sitting in their bank account and no one knows how or why.

Ever since they were five years old, money was thrust into their hand whenever they left the house. Which, upon consideration, might be why they have $100,000 sitting in their bank account.

Their dad says things like “rent money is dead money” over the dinner table three to four times a week and they like the way it sounds.

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with any of those things.

It’s absurd to begrudge people the lucky hand life dealt them – and most parents, unequivocally, would pass on the same economic advantages to their children if they had the resources.

The problem with people who say “rent money is dead money” is that they appear to believe that there’s other money that’s alive.

Breathing. Defecating. Growing knee caps and ears and teeth for goodness sake.

But according to my research, there is no such money. Or at least people like me don’t have access to it.

The interest on your mortgage? Dead. Stamp duty? Dead. A bond? Dead. Morning coffee? Dead.