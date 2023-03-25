'These matters are never easy.' Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced their separation.

Just days before their wedding anniversary, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have announced they are getting a divorce.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple said despite their deep love they have decided to part ways.

"We have some personal news to share," the post began.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

Witherspoon and Toth married in March 2011.

They share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee, while Witherspoon has a 23-year-old daughter, Ava, and 19-year-old son, Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

"These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time," they added.