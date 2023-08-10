The 7 books that have gone viral on TikTok and why you should read them.

Has your TikTok algorithm completely overwhelmed you with book recommendations yet?
To say BookTok, as it is affectionately called, is THRIVING would be a gigantic understatement. The platform is full of authors, passionate readers and content creators whose entire purpose to inspire your next read.
But sometimes (or all the time) it can get a little overwhelming. There's just SO MUCH TO READ.
We've gathered together some of the most tried and tested BookTok recs, so you can
temporarily stop doom-scrolling: