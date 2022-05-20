'He pulled down his pants.' Rebel Wilson alleges a male co-star sexually harassed her on set.

Warning: This post deals with sexual harassment and may be triggering for some readers.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has recalled an "awful" experience where a former male co-star allegedly sexually harassed her.

Speaking to People, the 42-year-old claimed a former co-star - whom she did not identify - harassed her on a film set several years ago, before attempting to "destroy" her career.

"He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she told the publication.

He then asked her to perform a lewd act in front of his friends, People reports.

"It was awful and disgusting," Wilson said.

"And all the behavior afterwards - this was all before #MeToo - where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

As a trained lawyer with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, Wilson documented the incident and "made sure people knew what happened".

"I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."

Looking back, Wilson says she still doesn't know why she stayed "in that situation… with that awful guy".

"I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that."