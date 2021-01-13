"I was petrified." Rebel Wilson was travelling through Mozambique when she was kidnapped at gunpoint.





Rebel Wilson was travelling through rural Mozambique when a group of armed men ambushed her truck and ordered her off.

Speaking to SAS Australia instructor Ant Middleton on UK TV special Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking, Rebel, 40, was asked about the time in her life where she felt the most fear.

She then detailed "one time in Africa where I got kidnapped".

"We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns," Wilson recalled.

"[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck.'"

She said the group were then taken to an isolated house where they were held overnight.

"I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader," she said.

"They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something. Luckily we weren't harmed."

After a terrifying night, Wilson and her fellow travellers were allowed to return to their truck unharmed.

"They came and said, 'Your truck is ready now. You can go, go, go,'" she said.

"So we just didn't ask any questions, we got back on that truck and just got out of there and then crossed the South African border a few hours later."