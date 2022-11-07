"A beautiful miracle." Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first child.

Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Wilson wrote in an Instagram post early on Tuesday morning.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!"

Wilson said she was "forever grateful" to everyone involved in her journey to motherhood, saying "this has been years in the making".

"But [I] particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"