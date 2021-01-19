7 of the best back to school items your kids will actually love from rebel.

It’s that busy time of year when we’re all running around with last-minute shopping to get the kids ready to go back to school.

I’m feeling the extra pressure this January with another boy joining the ranks! But for all the essentials like shoes, socks, backpacks, water bottles and other sports gear, rebel makes it a bit easier because there’s a lot of choice for kids that suits their individual needs.

I love online shopping so their click-and-collect system is super helpful when I’m strapped for time. But I wanted to let my boys try on a few different styles of shoes and make sure they are wearing the right sizes, so we popped into our local store to check out the range.

We found that rebel’s footwear is perfect for the school year - with the most practical shoes that will last the distance from the classroom to the playground to the sports field. But they also offer far more than that - including backpacks, lunchboxes, swimwear, and drink bottles.

Here’s a roundup of some of Mamamia’s favourite things you can find in rebel stores right now… to not only get your kids back to school, but back to sport as well.

For your sports obsessed little one, these running shoes have added comfort and support to get them to the finish line. They’re a great fit for kids with a narrow foot thanks to the slimmer heel and tongue. Technicalities aside, these shoes are durable, extra comfy for walking and running and look great. My Year One-er loves to run and I feel confident these will keep him supported and on-the-go.

