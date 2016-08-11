The top 5 reasons people stay in their jobs.

As a Gen-Xer who is used to staying in jobs for a least a decade I watch my job-hopping millennial work colleagues with abject fascination.

How can they be bothered changing jobs so often?

Still, I am a creature of habit, equal parts loyal and lazy. Plus, I’ve been lucky enough to have three really good jobs and one of the reasons I’ve loved each and every one of them is the friends I made while I was there.

Now according to a recent career survey, it seems having awesome work colleagues is the main reasons people love their jobs and stay longer. In fact five main reasons have been identified by human resources firm Jouta.

Job interview horror stories. Article continues after this video.

1. The work is exciting and challenging;

2. There is career growth, learning and development;

3. The people are great;

4. The pay is fair;

5. They’ve got a good boss.