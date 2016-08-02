"Why I will never apologise for getting botox."

I’m a mum of two babies aged two and under. As a family, we’ve been on one full time income for nearly 2.5 years now. And last week I got botox. And I spent a couple of hundred dollars on it.

A waste of money you say? How selfish of me? What right do I have to spend our hard-earned money on something as frivolous as that?

I know some of you are thinking something along those lines. And you know what? I don’t give a f*ck.

I work, from home, as a freelance writer and blogger. I do it with at least one of our kids around at all times, if not both of them, and it’s a constant juggle. My husband and I both work damn hard for our money. We push ourselves daily to give our kids the best and create the best life possible for them.

Siobhan working from home. Image supplied.

I strongly believe that to be a good mum I need to feel good myself. WITHIN myself, most importantly. But also, ABOUT myself.

My body and mind have been through a lot in the last two and a half years. Having our babies 17 months apart was tough, no doubt about it. I wouldn’t change it, not for the world.

But after having such a long stretch of being pregnant, post partum, breastfeeding, pregnant again, post partum again and yet more breastfeeding, I’m only just now starting to get a bit of ‘me time’ back.