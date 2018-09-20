Just seven of the most absolutely terrifying ghost stories you'll ever read.

Prepared to not sleep tonight? You’ve come to the right place.

When it comes to real-life, creepy ghost stories, Reddit is truly a gold mine – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

From faceless figures to an, er, disappearing orange – the stories are endless.

And because we’re not ones to pass up on sharing a good ol’ spooky ghost story, we’ve rounded up all our favourites for you.

Continue reading, at your own risk.

“I felt a cold breath”

“I have eye migraines, which means I see an aura but don’t feel pain. I was lying in bed seeing shadows moving around the walls, thinking maybe I was having a migraine (I really think I was).

“On the wall next to me was a static shadow, stranger than the others. I was wondering why this shadow was static while the others moved with my eyes and suddenly I felt a cold breath on my hand.

“At that moment, my hand was too far from my face to have been my own breath. I freaked out and told my boyfriend to go [to] bed with me. Not sure if [it was] paranormal, but [it was] quite disturbing.” – Reddit user Auspicios.

The dark man

“When I was in primary school I shared a queen size bed with my older sister and our family dog (a mutt that looked like a short haired Lassie) would sleep at the foot of our bed every night. When I was about six years old, I woke up one night around midnight and saw a dark figure standing at the foot of the bed. The figure was entirely in black without any eyes or a face.

“I tried to wake my sister up, but she rolled over to go back to sleep. My sister must have accidentally kicked the dog, because the dog woke up and raised her head and started growling at the figure at the foot of the bed. The growling then woke my sister up and she saw the figure and started screaming. When my parents came into the room and turned the light on, nothing was there.” – Reddit user KimJongFunk

The other children

“When I was three, my parents moved us into a new neighbourhood. The house was nice, but kind of old…

“As soon as we moved in, my dad started noticed weird things with me. He would hear me giggling and laughing in my room and whenever he went in and asked what was so funny, I would tell him that the kids were being funny.

“After we had lived there for a few months, my dad started making some renovations to the house. Among them was demolishing a wall. When my dad knocked down the wall, he called the police. Inside the brick wall were bones that turned out to be from children. The cops never did figure out who put them there.” – Reddit user abnormallycheydragon.

The disappearing orange

“I walked into my bedroom with a couple of oranges to snack on. I tossed one lightly onto my bed. It landed in the middle, didn’t bounce up, but appeared to vanish into the bedspread.

“It didn’t end up behind or under the bed.” – Reddit user ScottSierra.

The invisible child

“My then-boyfriend, now-husband and I lived in a row apartment above shops in town. Two story building, we lived on the top floor. I always felt the presence of a child. I’d turn around expecting someone to be standing behind me, but I’d instinctively look downward, as if looking for a small person. One night I even heard footsteps running up and down our hallway. My boyfriend didn’t hear it as he had gaming headphones on at the time.