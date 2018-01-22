After eating raw fish, a 30-year-old discovered something "wriggling" out of him. 

A 30-year-old man from Fresno, California, who has not been named, likely to avoid being synonymous with a worm slowly exiting his butthole for the rest of his life, began experiencing stomach cramps and bloody diarrhoea in August of last year.

He sounds like a Mike, so that is what we shall call him.

Mike thought the pain might have something to do with his raw fish habit, given he was eating sushi or sashimi almost every day.

The diarrhoea landed him on the toilet, as it often does, and as he clutched at his stomach he noticed something emerging from his anus.

He later said it felt as though his “guts [were] coming out from me,” and, in fact, his sensation wasn’t far off.

As this ‘thing’ hung, Mike decided to “pick it up” (oh, okay) and discovered it was moving (cool, cool).

At that moment, he said to himself something that no person should ever have to come to terms with: “That’s a worm.”

He began pulling, and pulling, and eventually excreted a five foot parasite, which was yellow in colour with odd black spots.

Mike decided not to flush it, of course. Instead, he put it in a plastic bag and made his way to the hospital.

When Dr Kenny Banh, an emergency physician at the University of California at San Francisco, got out of bed on that Monday morning, he likely thought it would be like any other day.

It wasn’t long into his shift when a young man walked into hospital complaining of bloody diarrhoea. He promptly asked if he could be tested for worms.

This isn’t a common request, Dr Kenny Banh said on the podcast This Won’t Hurt a Bit, produced by Foolyboo. He was skeptical about the self-diagnosis, until Mike handed him a plastic bag.

Well.

Mike knew his shit. Literally.