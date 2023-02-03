At 17 weeks pregnant, Nikiya went to hospital worried about her baby. It led to a cancer diagnosis.

Nikiya said that this pregnancy loss cemented their desire to have children, but after another 12 months of trying to conceive, the couple sought help from a fertility specialist.

"I underwent a lot of tests and it was frustrating to discover there wasn't anything obviously wrong, so they classed me as having 'unexplained infertility'. In August 2021, we began the IVF process, and it was really isolating going through it all during lockdown.

"I had 26 eggs collected, which was a huge amount, but because I had too many follicles, my body went haywire."

Because Nikiya needed time to recover, she was told a fresh transfer would be impossible. Instead, they would see what happened with the eggs and then embryos while she rested.

On day one, things were looking positive as doctors had fertilised 16 of Nikiya's eggs, but by day three it was a different story.

"I was struggling with fluid on my lungs and in my abdomen and they diagnosed me with Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHS). I went to the emergency department, but it was a difficult period with COVID patients filling the hospital and I couldn't have any visitors.

"I spent a week recovering in hospital, during which I got a call from the clinic to say that sadly most of the embryos were not viable. They were still watching three embryos and yet on day five, my specialist told me they only had one viable embryo left.

"[The next day], they told me they actually had two embryos to freeze, and I was so relieved."

Once Nikiya had fully recovered, she was ready to try the first embryo transfer in November.