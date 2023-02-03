At 17 weeks pregnant, Nikiya went to hospital worried about her baby. It led to a cancer diagnosis.

This story deals with miscarriage and loss and could be distressing for some readers.
When Nikiya and Dave discovered they were pregnant shortly before lockdown in 2020, the Wollongong couple of 15 years were thrilled. Their joy was short-lived however when Nikiya discovered at 11 weeks she had experienced a missed miscarriage.
"It was a really difficult time," Nikiya tells Mamamia.
"But by listening and reading the stories of other women, I realised I wasn't alone in my grief."
