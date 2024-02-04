'I tried Selena Gomez's $39 aromatherapy pen and I was...confused.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty & Health Editor trials Rare Beauty's new Find Comfort Stop And Soothe Pen.

When it comes to the beauty industry, there's an awful lot of unnecessary stuff out there — we all know this to be true. And while we're all for doing whatever it takes to make you feel great, sometimes you just wanna cut through the BS and spend on products that are actually going to do something good for your face/body/mind.

I get it! Gosh, I get it.

As someone who tries and tests beauty products for a living, I've come across a lot of very good products. But also, a lot of very pointless products that are, for the most part, just pure marketing and fluff.

Watch: Remember that time I tried the 10-layer foundation hack? I do. Let's revisit. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So when Selena Gomez's newest Rare Beauty range came across my desk – the 'Find Comfort' collection – I was immediately intrigued.

If you haven't heard of the new range, it's basically a line of skin and hair products centred on encouraging holistic experiences to support self-care. It includes a Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, $55, a Hydrating Body Lotion, $55, a Hydrating Hand Cream, $35 – and a Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen ($39).