Scott Morrison has been told of a historic rape allegation against a current cabinet minister.

Warning: The following deals with suicide and allegations of sexual assault.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is now dealing with allegations of a historic sexual assault in relation to one of his own cabinet ministers.

A letter was sent to Mr Morrison, as well as Labor's leader in the Senate, Penny Wong, and Senator Sarah Hanson-Young on Friday, alleging rape by a senior minister in 1988 — before he entered politics.

The letter came with a detailed statement attached, prepared by the complainant for her lawyer, ABC's Four Corners has reported.

The complainant, who was 16 at the time of the alleged attack, took her own life in June 2020.

"A disturbing and very serious allegation."

A spokesperson for Mr Morrison on Friday evening said any allegations should be referred to the Australian Federal Police.

"As per the AFP Commissioner's instruction, any complaints or allegations of this nature made to anybody — whether they're parliamentarians or journalists — should be referred to the AFP," the statement said.

On Friday night an AFP spokesperson said in a statement the force would "not be commenting on this matter".

"Its a devastating statement... I feel uncomfortable about going into the details of what this woman alleged, but I can say to you that I will never scrub them from my brain."@Milliganreports talks to @PatsKarvelas about a historic rape allegation against a Cabinet Minister — RN Drive (@RNDrive) February 26, 2021

Senators Hanson-Young and Wong both released statements saying they had contacted the AFP about the letter.

Ms Hanson-Young said the information she had received regarded a "disturbing and a very serious allegation of a criminal nature against a senior member of the government".

Four Corners says the woman reported the alleged rape to NSW police in February 2020, but took her own life in June after informing them she no longer wanted to proceed with the complaint.