'When my husband died suddenly, I had to grieve the baby we wouldn't have, too.'

Why had we left such a large gap? I experienced a fairly traumatic birth with my daughter, so there was definitely a sense of reluctance to go back there again. But as time went on, we felt it was something we wanted to do.

Due to the nature of my work as a marriage celebrant, I can become booked up very fast with weddings and quite far in advance. But I had stopped taking as many bookings in readiness for the baby I hoped would come our way.

We planned to start trying around August/September, though these plans came to a halt one Sunday on a family trip to Bunnings, of all places.

As we wandered around the outdoor setting area, for some reason discussion turned to having a second baby.

My husband had been incredibly busy with work and was stressed about some upcoming jobs, so he turned to me and said, "I don’t want to start trying for a baby now, I’d like to wait until the new year when I’ve had a break and I’m more certain of where I’m at with work". I agreed, but something ached in my heart that day and I began to cry.

It was really unlike me because I don’t think I’d realised how strongly I felt about that second baby. He quickly comforted me and said he definitely wanted a second baby, but could we just wait? I, of course, agreed. Not even three weeks later he would be dead.

I have two very different feelings about this.

Mostly I am incredibly relieved. Relieved that we hadn’t started trying because imagine if I had been pregnant when he had died?

Firstly, I would have been worried about the outcome for a baby when a mother has endured so much stress while in those early stages of pregnancy.

Secondly, solo parenting is tough. It’s tough with one child, and I can only imagine it is even tougher with two.

But there’s a big sense of loss too. I will never have another baby with my husband.

I will never be able to give my daughter a full brother or sister. The baby we thought we would have together will never eventuate, and that hurts.

Jo and her daughter. Image: With Love From Near and Far Photography. Since my husband’s death, my beautiful nephew arrived into the world, and while I felt full elation, I also cried for much of the day.