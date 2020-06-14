Rachel Antonio disappeared at 16 without a trace. A secret diary could change everything.

On Anzac Day in 1998, Rachel Antonio was dropped off at a local cinema in Bowen, North Queensland by her mum ahead of a 7pm viewing.

"Don't worry I have money for the taxi," she yelled out, as she waved her mum goodbye.

But Rachel didn't go to the cinema. Instead, the 16-year-old kept walking to the nearby Queens Beach and sat in the elevated lifeguard chair watching the ocean, seemingly waiting.

Two men came across her there, and they would later tell an inquest she told them, "I'm waiting for my boyfriend".

After that night, Rachel was never seen again.

On the night in question, local surf lifesaver Robert Hytch was celebrating his brother's 18th birthday party. But shortly after 7pm, he left to hire a movie for the young children to watch.

Wearing shorts, a t-shirt and reef sandals, the 25-year-old was also under instruction from his mum to pick up some more ice for the event.

He was gone 45 minutes and came back without the ice or his shirt, complaining that his car had broken down, and he'd used his shirt to clean up the grease.

Police would later find Rachel’s blood on his sandal, but it was the schoolgirl's diary that revealed the secret relationship between the pair.

Robert Hytch in 1999. Image: 9News.