What is it about this selfie that's making me uncomfortable?

By ALISSA WARREN

Yesterday, former Miss Australia, Rachael Finch posted a very pregnant nearly-nude selfie. In her undies. In her bedroom. And it’s really got me and my own bump in a bother. You see, we’re due around the same time, Rachael and I, and I’d say this is where our similarities end:

But already, I know too much. I’ve had visual information overload and I’m frowning.

I don’t mind a selfie.

I’ve never selfied myself. But I certainly don’t mind looking at other people‘s selfies. It’s the perfect way to show, well, um, yourself. Hair. Shoes. Make Up. Kids. Drinking milkshakes. Cuddling puppies. Whatever. Go for it.

But for the first time in my selfie-viewing history, I’m feeling a bit cranky. A bit depressed. A bit anxious. A bit disappointed. Rachael Finch in her undies has made me feel like this and I’m trying to work out why.

Help me unpack this, will you?

Pregnancy is a beautiful thing. Sure, there’s no denying there are hundreds of unbeautiful pregnancy experiences – like today, I’m chewing on Mylanta (for heartburn) like it’s my job – but overall, the bad bits are stored away in your memory bank with things like jetlag. A bit sucky but not worth arking up over.

Because ultimately, pregnancy is about love. It’s about sharing an overwhelmingly incredible experience with the people you love the most. It’s about sharing the news, the updates, the scans, the fears, the kicks, the hiccups and the joys.

And perhaps that’s why this photo has me feeling confused. Because there doesn’t seem to be a lot of love here. Real love. Not for the bump anyway.

Not to say that Rachel Finch doesn’t love her bump – I wouldn’t dream of implying that. But looking at a posey picture of a pregnant model in her underwear feels less about an expression of love and excitement and uncomfortably like a cry for external validation of hotness.

So what? Good question. I’m trying to figure out exactly what it is that’s bothering me about it. Is it the undies? The boasting? The pretence of asking for ‘tips for the birth’ when it’s actually just a desire to show the world her body?

Or all of the above? If this was a photo of one of my girlfriends, I’d feel very differently. I’d be cheering her on “You go, girl”, “You look hot”. But this is different because it’s a photo meant for strangers.