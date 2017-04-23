Rachael Finch is a model, a dancer, a fitness instructor, and a social media influencer – she’s also a mum to 3-year-old Violet and newborn Dominic.

Like many parents she works hard to balance her career with her family life.

In a profile in Stellar, the busy mum has stood up for her controversial ‘part-time parenting’ practice that was widely criticised last year.

Date night done differently tonight ???? @mossmanclothing @myer A post shared by Rachael Finch (@rachael_finch) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

“People only see the outside, they don’t understand the intricacies of our relationship,” she told Stellar. “Also, Violet’s started going to birthday parties at weekends so she’s not at her grandma’s then.”

“Anyway, now we have Dominic she can’t look after two — well, not while he’s so little,” she added.

Finch, and her partner Michael Miziner, faced a lot of backlash in 2016 when they revealed Violet was looked after by her grandmother, Irena, from Friday nights through to Sunday mornings so they could enjoy time together.

Social media was quick to judge with many people commenting that she shouldn’t have had a child if she wasn’t prepared to parent full-time.

However, Rachael explained that because of their varying schedules she, along with Miziner, were actually able to look after Violet most of the week. Finch added that Violet is lucky to have extended family around her.