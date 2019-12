Some weeks it can be hard to figure out how to live among the mess the world seems to be in. Life is full of triumphs and tragedies, a fact all women who have achieved anything great in their lives know all too well.

When you’re not sure what to do or where to turn, or even how to feel, these are the words that help me move forward.

The women who inspire us.

Michelle Obama. Image via Getty. Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.

Helen Garner. Image via Getty. Helen Garner. Image via Getty.