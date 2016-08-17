Finally a solution that will stop women queuing for the toilet at a public event.

It’s almost intermission at the fabulous theatre show you’re enjoying and immediately your mind begins to try and calculate how best to get to the toilet first, avoid the queue and maybe even have time to grab a snack.

It’s just unacceptable, isn’t it? That in this day and age the architects of the world haven’t yet figured out that women need more toilets cubicles than men.

There’s a reason that at every show, every big sporting event, every cinema and at every workplace the men’s toilets are almost always vacant and yet the women’s toilets have a line of cross legged women outside of them. It’s simple biology. Men can use the urinal. They only need a cubicle with an actual toilet occasionally.

Women need a cubical with an actual toilet every, single time. We’re not banking up the toilets because we’re fixing our make up or having a chat (well just sometimes).

Now the arts is trying to solve this undignified problem for good. See how the arts like to tackle the big social problems? Soon there won't be any more lines of women dressed in their finest making awkward conversation about "the inadequacy of toilets in theatres" or women pretending that "all I want is to powder my nose" because they don't wee like the rest of us.

A campaign has been launched in the UK which aims to "improve the state of Britain's lavatories". The Theatres Trust is donating money to help "enhance" the theatre experience for women by providing an adequate number of toilets.

It's simply revolutionary: an adequate number of toilets for women.