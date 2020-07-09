The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 10.

Victoria records 288 new coronavirus cases.

Victoria has recorded 288 new coronavirus cases, the nation's biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the new cases on Friday, with just 26 linked to known infections, while 262 remain under investigation.

The new cases push the state's active case tally past 1000 for the first time.

Previously, the highest daily state total in Australia was 212 cases recorded in NSW on March 27.

Mr Andrews said the state's number of cases was "always going to get worse before it gets better".

"I know there will be great concern about these numbers. People will feel deeply concerned to see that number as high as it is," he said.

He said he was comforted by the record number of tests conducted in the state, including a record 37,588 tests on Thursday.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer has requested people in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire wear masks when they are out of their home and can't social distance.

Two million reusable masks and one million single-use masks will be distributed by the government.

Hard lockdown remains for one Victorian housing tower.

480 residents in one public housing tower in Melbourne will be stuck inside for another nine days, amid fears a quarter of them could have coronavirus.

People living at 33 Alfred Street in North Melbourne will have to quarantine for 14 days, after at least 53 people in their building tested positive.

One of nine housing commission towers in Melbourne remains in hard lockdown. Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty. The tower has about a third of the 158 positive cases across the nine towers put into hard lockdown on Saturday.

There were no cases of coronavirus at the Pampas Street and Melrose Street towers, while six other towers had low numbers.

Those in the towers with none to few cases will join the rest of Melbourne in stay-at-home restrictions for six weeks.

Victoria as a whole recorded 165 new cases yesterday, with only 30 linked to known outbreaks. 13 cases were detected in NSW, three were found in WA, and one was recorded in the ACT.