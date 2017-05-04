Here's what we know so far about the emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace.

The entirety of Queen Elizabeth II’s staff has been summoned from across the United Kingdom to Buckingham Palace for an emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday morning.

It is understood the meeting was called suddenly on Wednesday evening.

It is reported staff will be addressed by Lord Chamberlain – the Royal Household’s most senior officer – and the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt within a number of hours.

The calling of the meeting has been described as unusual and has begun a wave of rumours about the health and wellbeing of the Queen, who recently turned 91, and the Duke of Edinburgh, who is approaching his 96th birthday.

"Everyone is on tenterhooks," one palace aide told the Daily Mail.

"Although meetings involving the entire royal household are occasionally called, the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated," the source continued, adding, "at the moment, only those closest to her genuinely know what on earth this is all about."