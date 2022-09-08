Live updates
Prince Harry misses seeing Queen prior to her death.
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex rushed north to Scotland to be by the Queen's side in her final hours, but Prince Harry, despite being in the United Kingdom, was unable to see his grandmother one last time.
While the rest of the family were flown down to Scotland on the same aircraft from Northolt Airport just outside London, Harry was making his own way there.
He arrived at Balmoral at 5am AEST, approximately 90 minutes after the monarch's passing was announced.
"Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn't get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away. They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family," wrote royal commentator Chris Ship online.
Very sad for Prince Harry that - despite being in the UK - he didn't get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.
They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family.
Albanese leads Australia's mourning.
Australians will remember Queen Elizabeth II as a wise and enduring presence, Anthony Albanese says.
"Her Majesty celebrated our good times and she stood with us during trials and hardships, happy and glorious," the prime minister said in a televised address on Friday morning following news of the 96-year-old monarch's death.
In the coming days, Mr Albanese will travel to London with the Governor-General David Hurley to convey the sorrow of Australians.
The Queen visited Australia 16 times during her reign, visiting every state and territory.
The Prime Minister's statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.
During her first visit to Australia in February 1954, 70 per cent of Australians turned out to catch a glimpse of the young monarch, Mr Albanese said.
"Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II showed her deep affection for our country," he said.
"As she said at the Sydney Opera House in the year 2000, 'Since I stepped ashore here, I have felt part of this rugged, honest, creative land and I have shared in the joys and sorrows, the challenges and the changes that have shaped this country's history.'
"Her Majesty celebrated our good times, and she stood with us during trials and hardships, happy and glorious but steadfast too.
"In particular we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians afflicted by tragedy and disaster from floods and bushfires."
Charles III is now King.
The new King Charles III paid tribute to his "beloved mother" in a statement about the Queen's death, declaring it "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".
His first statement was released by Buckingham Palace at 3.30am AEST, just half an hour after the announcement that his mother's 70-year-long reign had ended.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother," he said. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
He said that their mourning would be comforted "by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, at Balmoral.
A statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Friday morning AEST) confirmed her 70-year reign had come to an end.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was Queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.
Her eldest son, Charles, is now King and Australia's newest Head of State.
-With AAP