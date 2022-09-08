By Gemma Bath

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex rushed north to Scotland to be by the Queen's side in her final hours, but Prince Harry, despite being in the United Kingdom, was unable to see his grandmother one last time.

While the rest of the family were flown down to Scotland on the same aircraft from Northolt Airport just outside London, Harry was making his own way there.

He arrived at Balmoral at 5am AEST, approximately 90 minutes after the monarch's passing was announced.

"Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn't get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away. They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family," wrote royal commentator Chris Ship online.