In 2020, a video of Quaden went viral after he was bullied. Here's what his life looks now.

Content warning: This article mentions self harm and may be distressing for some readers.

It was the video watched by millions around the world.

A then nine-year-old Quaden Bayles cried as he spoke about harming himself in the front seat of his mum’s car after being bullied February 2020.

Quaden, an Indigenous boy living in Queensland, has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

"We try to be as strong [and] as positive as possible and only share the highlights... but this is how bullying affects a nine-year-old kid," his mother, Yarraka Bayles, said the video shared to Facebook.

Watch: The video of Quaden Bayles, shared by his mother. Post continues below.



Video via Facebook.

In the six-minute video, Yarraka questioned why teachers and parents weren’t doing more to educate children about the consequences of bullying.

"I want people to know — parents, educators, teachers — this is the effect that bullying has," she said. "This is what bullying does. So can you please educate your children? Your families, your friends?… You wonder why kids are killing themselves?"

Later speaking to Australian Story, Yarraka said she filmed the moment because she simply "didn't know what to do anymore".