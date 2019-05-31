"I hated that": The final words of 6yo Myley, before she died in a quad bike accident.

As Myley Maxwell sat on the front of a quad bike, her 13-year-old friend tasked with steering momentarily lost control and skidded through a ditch.

It was clearly a scary moment. A video, which had previously shown Myley and four other girls laughing, singing and calling out to each other as they rode their adult-sized ATVs, captured what would be the six-year-old’s final words.

“I hated that,” she could be heard saying.

Myley was not wearing a helmet and the camera was still recording when the quad bike left the road and hit a tree. One girl on the back of the bike got up uninjured to see that the driver was knocked unconscious and Myley was “lying very still” and covered in blood.

She died of blunt force head trauma on the rural property in NSW’s north in March 2017.

Myley and the four 13-year-old girls should never have been on the bikes to begin with.

Warning labels on the vehicle stated no one under 16 should use it, helmets must be worn and no passengers should be carried. The mother of the 13-year-old driver, who's property they were on, told the inquest she had not read the labels.

"Tragically, Myley is not the first child to have died in this way," deputy state coroner Elizabeth Ryan said at an inquest into Myley's death on Thursday.

"She and her friends had been permitted by adults to use quad bikes in ways that were far outside their intended usage, and in complete disregard for warnings prominently displayed on the quad bikes."

The coroner recommended the introduction of new laws including the creation of a criminal offence for adults who allow children under 16 to ride adult-sized quad bikes.

Ryan also recommended amending legislation to allow police who have a reasonable suspicion of such offences being committed to enter private property to investigate, and mandatory licensing for adult riders.