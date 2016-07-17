Pakistani starlet Qandeel Baloch strangled to death by brother in suspected honour killing.

Pakistani social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch has been murdered by brother in a suspected honour killing.

Baloch was on holiday with her family Muzzafarabad village for Eid holiday festivities.

“Qandeel Baloch has been killed, she was strangled to death by her brother, apparently it was an incident of honour killing,” Senior police officer Sultan Azam told AFP.

Baloch’s family told police that she was killed on Friday night.

“The brother was also there last night and the family told us that he strangled her to death,” Another senior police officer Azhar Akram said.

The police believe that Baloch’s brother is now on the run.

Hundreds of Pakistani woman are murdered in acts of honour killing each year. Their killers often are not charged for the crime as there is a law that allows family members to forgive them.

In one of her last Facebook posts, Baloch wrote about her support of women’s rights.

“I believe I am a modern-day feminist. I believe in equality,” she wrote.

Baloch has over 700 thousand followers on Facebook and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the starlet.

Baloch was believed to be in her 20s and rose to fame in Pakistan after a video of herself posing went viral.

Feature image via Facebook.