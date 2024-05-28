'If you do this with your bins, it tells me one very specific thing about you.'

We smelt it before we saw it.

The soft, mushy outline of disposable nappy after disposable nappy, haphazardly dumped in our red rubbish bin — so many that the lid could not close properly. My housemate gagged at the smell of old pee and baby poop that travelled up to his window and permeated his entire bedroom.

With days to go before bin collection, the smell clung to the air. Our nostrils were on fire.

Our neighbours, god bless 'em, had (mistakenly) thought we wouldn't notice their half-a-dozen soiled nappies in the bin marked with our home's address. Unfortunately for them (and our nostrils), we did.

My housemate did not take their indiscretion lightly. He scooped the nappies out with a rubbish bag, waited for the bin collectors to take away the rubbish, then marched right over to their bin and dumped all the used nappies right on in.

They never did it again. But we did learn they had pulled the same stunt with a few other neighbours. No one was happy.

Every time I think back to that memory, I have a scowl on my face. But aside from those moments when I smell the faint scent of baby turd in the air, one of the few times I've been reminded of that experience was this week, when I came across a story from a mother-of-five who shared that she uses her neighbour's rubbish bins.

Brooke Bliss, who lives in Port Macquarie on NSW's Mid North Coast, shared a video on TikTok explaining that her general waste bins are (sadly) only collected every two weeks.

With five kids, Brooke said that her garbage bins fill up quickly and, as a result, she waits until the "dead of night" the evening before bin collection to put her own rubbish in neighbours' bins.