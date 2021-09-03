I won't lie. My hair is on a downward spiral.

I am currently stuck in day 5,431 of lockdown in Sydney, or otherwise know as week 8 or 9. And my hair is not okay.

I get it coloured 2-3 times a year with lots of natural looking blonde foils, and often get regular cuts to maintain a short, sharp bob.

Then COVID happened. And it's been all over the place.

The last time I coloured by hair it was probably around 6 months ago. It was a fresh, ash-like blonde. But then I was left to my own devices.

If you're a fellow faux blonde you know the feeling all too well. A few washes down and the colour starts to fade, and some areas start to tip over to the dreaded yellow and gold. All of a sudden, you are panic buying any remedy to prolong the inevitable.

Add to that the fact that hairdressers have been closed in Sydney for over 2 months now, and I've been feeling like my hair is a bit... ugh.

Most of the time I've been slicking it back into a low bun because frankly, I just can't be bothered. But sometimes I catch my reflection in a Zoom call and think... oof. When was the last time I wash my hair? I can't even remember anymore. Is that a hint of yellow I see?! Say it isn't so.

I normally wash my hair every 2-3 days, but in lockdown I've been pushing that even further. Yet, every time I do wash my hair, I feel INSTANTLY better. It's like a superpower. I feel human again.

I decided that I'd make more effort to look after my lockdown hair, and try some haircare for blondes in the hopes of leaving my colour-treated, dry and fine hair more hydrated, while keeping those yellow tones at bay. One can dream, right?