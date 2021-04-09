'I tried the Curly Girl Method with PUMP haircare. This is what happened.'

Embracing my curly hair has been a long time coming.

If you have naturally curly hair, you’ll probably relate to my experiences. As a kid, I had beautiful, glossy ringlets because of course I had the best hair of my life when I couldn’t even appreciate it…

Then in high school, I started thinking more about my appearance and noticing the slick, straight hair of my peers and decided I too, wanted slick, straight hair.

I’m pretty sure my mum confiscated my hair straightener once or twice in a bid for me to "embrace my natural Greek hair" - but I always found a way.

What followed was probably 10 years of relentless heat damage.

This left my natural hair frizzy, poofy and dry, which just perpetuated the cycle even more because I constantly straighten it to look half decent.

The “before” photo (last week).

I’m now in my mid-twenties and I’ve finally decided to reclaim my hair as my own and not let its style ebb and flow with the trends. I’ve realised that I feel the most ‘me’ when I have curly hair and that’s the trendiest look to wear.

When I got the opportunity to trial the Curly Girl Method (CGM) using PUMP Haircare’s products, I grabbed it so fast because I had always wanted to try out this elusive method that promises to completely transform your hair.

The Curly Girl Method

The CGM originated from a book by Lorraine Massey, “Curly Girl: The Handbook” and is a hair care method that switches your damaging habits like over-shampooing and heat styling for a healthier regimen using specific products that are curl-friendly.