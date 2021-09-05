"I always thought I was just overly anxious. Until I read an article about 'Pure O'."

Having OCD can feel like you are stuck in your worst nightmare. In my experience, it’s madness. It’s torment. It’s endless shame, guilt and fear.

I have vivid and exhausting memories of being six years old, sitting in the bathroom, unable to come out after letting out a loud burp. I hid away and said "sorry excuse me" over and over until I felt like I could move on, so the police wouldn’t come and arrest me.

When I was a few years older, in the mid-90s, the fears had moved on to match the collective fear of the time, which was AIDS. I watched a program about the epidemic and convinced myself for the next two years that I had the disease and I was going to end up emaciated and gasping on a hospital bed. I would spend hours a day searching my brain for ways in which I could possibly have contracted the illness. These possibilities turned into certainties.

Once I reached high school, the thoughts revolved around sexuality. When school friends started talking about blow jobs and sex I worried that I would do something that would turn everyone against me. Then I started to become tormented by thoughts that I was gay. I had no moral reason to fear this, but the upheaval would have been devastating: I would have had to confess to my current boyfriend (who I was deeply in love with) that I was living a lie, and so would have lost my closest friend.

Most of my memories of high school are of the toilet cubicle. Any distressing thought would have to be ‘worked out’. I could never just park a thought and tend to it later. I would lock myself in a cubicle and try to fight explicit sexual images barging their way into my head, while simultaneously finding reasons to prove my conclusions wrong.

Listen: Penny shares more of her story with Mia Freedman in this episode of No Filter. (Post continues after podcast.)





Basically, any fear I had, like losing my parents, getting sick, being a social outcast or leaving someone that I loved, would be morphed into an irreversible reality in my own head. I couldn’t trust myself and I couldn’t trust that my life wouldn’t take a sudden and tragic turn.

With this kind of OCD, your mind plays on your worst fears and then convinces you that you are, or perhaps you have, what scares you the most. You spend hours each day googling furiously, ruminating endlessly or seeking reassurance from someone you trust, trying to convince yourself that you are 'normal' and that you won’t end up ruining your own life or the lives of those you love.