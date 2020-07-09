"I grew up in public housing. Here's what I wish more Australians knew."

All the kids played together after school and on weekends, until the street lights came on and Mum or Dad called for you to come in for dinner. Neighbours knew each other and all of the kids' names, as we were often in and out of each other’s houses, getting a snack or a toy to play with, and badgering our mums for a sleepover. Friendships were forged and mischief was made. There were births, deaths and marriages, and people came and went. Some were lucky enough to be able to buy their own homes, through hard work and lots of saving. None of us had everything we ever wanted, but we made the best of what we had. A strong work ethic was instilled in each of us and when we were old enough, my brother and I both got after-school jobs, so we could buy the little things we wanted that our mum couldn’t afford.

Of course there were the same social issues that you would find in any neighbourhood, no matter how modest or grand the real estate may be. There were also people in the wider community who looked down on us because of where we lived or what our family circumstances were. The most hurtful was how we were treated by an extended family member, because we came from a “broken home” and lived in public housing. They believed that we would “get into trouble” because our dad wasn’t around, and there were times when we were treated differently because of that prejudice. For a child to have that feeling of being "less than" or "bad" because of your circumstances, really hurts and does stick with you, sometimes for a lifetime.

As I grew up I became aware that we were being looked down on because we did not have a fancy house or a nice car like some other kids did. Most of the time that didn’t bother me, but I particularly remember there was one school camp I couldn’t go on because we couldn’t afford it. Luckily one of my friends was in the same situation, so that made it more bearable, but that was definitely a time I felt different to the other kids. My mum never asked for “handouts”, worked full time from when we were school age and always paid her way.

The people I grew up around were hard working and family oriented, doing the best they could for their families. At that time government housing was seen as a “starting point”, with the expectation that you would eventually afford to house your family and maybe even save for a home of your own. It saddens me that some politicians and commentators are quick to attribute negative labels to a whole community based on the actions and personal struggles of a few. Everyone deserves a place to start, particularly if they are new to our country, and we need to give them the chance to establish themselves with a safe place to call home. Who knows what contribution they will make if given the chance.

Cathy Corkett with her brother. Image supplied.