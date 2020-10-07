The 6 best things parents can do for their kid's mental health, according to a psychologist.

We’re 10 months into 2020 and we’re all feeling it.

We’re exhausted, we're losing motivation, we’re frustrated, but mostly we’re just over it.

But we're not the only ones the pandemic has taken a toll on. Kids have seen major disruption to their daily routines and schooling like they've never experienced before.

Even now as restrictions continue to ease, the world still feels like a very different place (for both kids and adults).

Watch: How to talk to people with anxiety. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, to help children maintain good mental health - particularly at a time like this - we spoke to Kirrilie Smout, a Clinical Psychologist working with children and teens, to ask what parents can do to help.

Here are her six tips.

1. Sleep and physical exercise are key.

We're always hearing that sleep and physical exercise are good for our mental health and the same goes for kids too.

"Making sure they have good wind down routines, know how to relax their bodies so they can get to sleep, have enough time in bed (but not so long that they are lying in bed awake for hours) and not too many late nights really matters," Kirrilie tells Mamamia.

The pair also go hand-in-hand.

"Good sleep is made much easier by making sure they have enough physical activity and exercise."

While keeping kids active isn't always easy (especially during a lockdown), Kirrilie says whatever you can do to get your kid's heart rate up every day will help.

2. Get creative.

While kids love screen time, spending hours on TikTok isn't going to be the best thing for them. Instead, kids should engage in creative and meaningful activities.

"Children have better self-esteem and better mental health when they think they are working towards something, feel good at something and have occupied and creative time. Thousands of hours on YouTube are not good for anyone, and that goes double for kids," says Kirrilie.

This is where hobbies come into play.

"Letting children know that we expect them to have some kind of hobby and extra curricular activity throughout their childhood and adolescence - they can choose what they do, not IF they do something, is a great rule to establish early."

3. Establish a caring and open relationship.

Having a warm, caring and open relationship with your kids is another important factor for good mental health.

"Research shows that this kind of relationship is linked to better mental health in the long term," says Kirrilie.