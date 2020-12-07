The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 8.

Princess Mary's son Prince Christian tests positive to COVID-19.

Crown Princess Mary's eldest son has tested positive to COVID-19, the Danish royal family has confirmed.

Prince Christian, 15, is the second heir to the Danish throne and caught the coronavirus at school.

The entire family, including Australian-born Mary, husband Crown Prince Frederick, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine, are now isolating at home in Copenhagen.

"Apart from the Crown Prince's family, Prince Christian has not been in contact with other members of the royal family in recent times," the Palace said in a statement.

Snow has fallen in Victoria and New South Wales, 18 days before Christmas.

Heavy snow has fallen in the Alpine regions of New South Wales and Victoria during the first week of summer.

Temperatures at Perisher dropped to just 1C on Monday, with -1C expected today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more snow over the coming days thanks to a cold air mass moving across the southeast of the country.