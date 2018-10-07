Graham Norton shares the most bizarre request he's ever had from a celebrity.

When a talk show goes to air, the end result looks effortlessly polished. It’s the off-screen behaviour of guests, however, that draws a great level of intrigue. We want to know what they’re really like.

Graham Norton, host of The Graham Norton Show, has revealed to Stellar Magazine some of the most insane requests his team have received from celebrities appearing on his show.

“We had someone once who required nine dressing rooms,” he said.

“But we managed it, and then in the afternoon someone from their team came running into the production office saying, ‘It’s a 911 situation. We need another dressing room.'”

Once again, the staff catered for the demanding celebrity, who he did not name.

The reason for the last-minute request?

“They want to charge their phone,” was the reason they were given by the guest’s manager.

Oh. That makes sense.

“That took our breath away,” shared Norton. “How somebody’s life gets to that point, where they cannot be in the same room as their phone, is beyond me. We live like animals, sharing rooms with charging phones.”

When asked about his worst guest, however, Norton was diplomatic. “In a way I forgive the bad guests because no-one’s occupation is professional chat-show guest,” he said.