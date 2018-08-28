The very royal way Prince William ended up with a Harry Potter scar.

The saying “opposites attract” is clearly not applicable when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton, because as it turns out they both have facial scars.

When alarm about the mark on Kate Middleton’s head was raised several years ago, Kensington Palace told E! News that she had endured surgery when she was young: “The scar is related to a childhood operation,” the palace said in a statement.

The scar is just behind her hairline, and is rarely noticeable or spoken about by the Duchess.

As for Prince William, his “Harry Potter” scar on his forehead is the result of a very royal incident, in which he was hit in the head with a golf club.

“I call it [my Harry Potter scar] because it glows sometimes and some people notice it—other times they don’t notice it at all,” he said in a 2009 interview reported by the Daily Mail.

“I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine. We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

How very… royal of him.