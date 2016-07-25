The Royal Family, shortly after William was told off by Nan. Image: Getty

Famously William was told off for crouching down to speak with George at the Trooping the Colours event the Royal family attended together. Many of us around the world had a little giggle as footage emerged of Queen Elizabeth chastising William for not standing upright, proving that no matter who you are we can all still be put in our place by Nan.

Child Psychologist Anna Oatley says that crouching down to speak to a child is a simple technique that can have a huge impact.

"In our speak it's called actively listening. When we talk to each other as adults we look in the other person's eyes. It shows that we are engaged in what is being said and it's our way of showing that what they have to say is important to us," she says.

"We tend not to do this so much with children because obviously they are a lot smaller than us so it takes effort to maintain eye contact. We're also so busy getting things done and by nature kids can't sit still so our interactions are often on the run. But it can be really helpful in assisting kids to feel like we are engaged with the conversation, that what they are telling us really matters."

Oatley says that miscommunication is often a source of stress for parents and children and when children feel as though they are not being heard they experience frustration which can see them act out. She suggests that if you're having trouble with your kids listening to you, try getting down to their eye level to really hear each other.

GALLERY: The day Princess Charlotte was born.

Prince George visiting his new sister.