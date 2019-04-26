"An example to us all". Prince William's praise of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand Prime Minister has been the subject of worldwide praise due to her strong, pragmatic and empathetic response to the Christchurch mosque shootings in March.

Oprah said women around the world should “channel our inner Jacindas” and her image was reflected on Dubai’s tallest building.

Now Prince William, on day two of a royal tour of New Zealand to meet with survivors of the terror attack, has added his name to list of leaders applauding Ardern for her action.

Jacinda Ardern has redefined what it means to be a leader in a time of crisis.

Video by Mamamia

“Your Prime Minister showed extraordinary leadership for compassion and resolve,” he said in a speech at Al Noor Mosque, where 42 people lost their lives on March 15. “Providing an example to us all. ”

He told the crowd of about 160 survivors that when he woke up on March 15 and heard the news of Christchurch he could not believe it.

The prince also praised the New Zealand public for embracing love, instead of letting the attack divide them as the attack had hoped.

“In a moment of acute pain, you stood up, and you stood together. In reaction to tragedy, you showed something remarkable,” he said.